Chelsea legend Terry in line for the Oxford United job alongside Rowlett

Former Chelsea centre-half and Aston Vila first-team coach John Terry could be in line for a new job.

The England and Chelsea legend is in line for the Oxford United job, with Gary Rowett also in the frame.

Advertisement Advertisement

Terry, who was hoping to be established as a manager by now, will see this as a chance to get his foothold in the position.

Terry ended his career at Villa, where he signed on as a player in 2017 and then returned as a coach after retirement.

But he will have to work hard to get the Oxford job, per Birmingham Mail, as Rowett is a serious candidate.

The ex-Birmingham City manger is experienced and may be seen as a safer bet.