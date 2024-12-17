Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea legend Terry in line for the Oxford United job alongside Rowlett
Former Chelsea centre-half and Aston Vila first-team coach John Terry could be in line for a new job.

The England and Chelsea legend is in line for the Oxford United job, with Gary Rowett also in the frame.

Terry, who was hoping to be established as a manager by now, will see this as a chance to get his foothold in the position.

Terry ended his career at Villa, where he signed on as a player in 2017 and then returned as a coach after retirement.

But he will have to work hard to get the Oxford job, per Birmingham Mail, as Rowett is a serious candidate.

The ex-Birmingham City manger is experienced and may be seen as a safer bet.

