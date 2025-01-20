Chelsea keeper Sanchez: Best shape of my life

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez feels in the best shape of his life.

Sanchez admits a grueling preseason helped set him up for his form this campaign.

"I came back early in the summer, trying to get really prepared for pre-season, and then I had a good pre-season too," he told the club's website.

"I was trying to get back to my full physique, and I think when the first game of the season came around, I was probably in the best physical condition I’ve been in my life.

"I’ve been going back to my aggressive self - taking up high positions for through-balls, defending the area for crosses, defending cut-backs inside the box, commanding and talking to my team-mates, leadership… things that I always had. I think I’ve been doing that really well, probably my best season in that area of goalkeeping.

"Then, obviously, there’s playing out from the back and we’re training like that every day with Enzo and Micky (De Bernardin, goalkeeper coach), understanding what they want, and slowly improving."