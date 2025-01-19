Agbadou insists Wolves must target victory against Chelsea

Wolves' new centre-half Emmanuel Agbadou insists they must target a win on Monday night against Chelsea.

Agbadou made his debut in defeat to Newcastle last week.

He told the Wolves website: “It’s not the moment to ask too many questions. We need to go and try to win the game. We need to use a lot of ways to try to win this game against Chelsea.

“Yes, it's a big game because they’re a good team this season, but we need to not think about Chelsea, we need to think about our game. If we improve some things about the last game for the next game, it will be really better for us.”

The Ivorian also said: “I know a lot of the players who play and have played in the Premier League, like Simon Adingra, Eric Bailey, Willy Boly, so I know to be a player if you don't watch the Premier League is impossible.

“I knew all about Wolves and the Premier League before I decided to come here.”