Chelsea keeper Jorgensen targets Europa Conference League title

Filip Jorgensen has recalled his career journey to Chelsea this season.

The Denmark goalkeeper left Villarreal for Chelsea in August, though his time in Spain also included a spell with Real Mallorca. Jorgensen had 12 months at Mallorca before being spotted by Villarreal.

He told chelseafc.com: "I signed my first pro contract then, when I was 15. It was a very good feeling. I was very happy. It was my dream to go to the academy of a big club.

"The hard work had just begun. I always enjoyed it, though. For me, it was never hard work. I enjoyed training extra and doing my extra things. I work a lot in the gym to be more explosive, to jump higher. I watch a lot of other goalkeepers.

"I always had that desire to work hard. It could be why I am sitting here."

He added, "As a boy from Sweden who watched a lot of football, I always knew about Chelsea and what a big club they are. And the project they are doing is very good. That’s why I wanted to sign.

"I have enjoyed it very much, even more than I expected. Everyone has been very welcoming. With the facilities and everyone to help you train hard and get to the highest level, it is a dream for someone like me who loves to train and to develop.

"This year I want to play as much as I can, win the Conference League, win titles, and get better every day."