Chelsea keeper Jorgensen happy to compete with Sanchez for senior spot

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen says he's happy to compete with Robert Sanchez for a first team place.

The Dane made his debut in the 2-0 Europa Conference League playoff win against Servette in midweek.

"I’m really happy to have made my debut at Stamford Bridge with the team," said Jorgensen.

"I’m very happy with the clean sheet and, of course, for the win. For every game a clean sheet is important as then you have more chance of winning. We are really happy with the clean sheet and the win.

"It’s a good start to have in the qualifiers so I’m very happy."

He added, "At the end of the day, when I will play I will give my best and be my best. Hopefully one day I’ll be able to play every game, but Robert is here and he is doing a great job.

"I want to play and so does he, and so we are both here fighting for a place in the starting XI."