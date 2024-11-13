Palmer explains how he was "persuaded" by Chelsea to make move from Man City

Palmer explains how he was "persuaded" by Chelsea to make the move from Man City

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has opened up about how he was convinced to move from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge last year for just £42.5m which is a relatively low price compared to the 22 goals he scored along with 11 assists in his first Premier League season at the club alone.

Speaking to GQ, Palmer explained why he made the move and how it nearly didn’t happen.

“I wasn’t even gonna go (to) Chelsea,” Palmer said. “I got persuaded.”

“I remember training on a Wednesday at City in the afternoon, and the news was ‘they’re trying to agree a fee,’” he said.

“Every time the ball went out I’d ask the kit man or the doctor if they’ve agreed the fee yet.”

This persuasion seems to have come from his agent who he nodded to during the interview. His agent comes from the CAA Base who also manage other top English talents such as James Maddison and Eberechi Eze.