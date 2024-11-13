Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start

Palmer explains how he was "persuaded" by Chelsea to make move from Man City

Zack Oaten
Palmer explains how he was "persuaded" by Chelsea to make the move from Man City
Palmer explains how he was "persuaded" by Chelsea to make the move from Man CityAction Plus
Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has opened up about how he was convinced to move from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge last year for just £42.5m which is a relatively low price compared to the 22 goals he  scored along with 11 assists in his first Premier League season at the club alone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to GQ, Palmer explained why he made the move and how it nearly didn’t happen. 

“I wasn’t even gonna go (to) Chelsea,” Palmer said. “I got persuaded.” 

“I remember training on a Wednesday at City in the afternoon, and the news was ‘they’re trying to agree a fee,’” he said. 

“Every time the ball went out I’d ask the kit man or the doctor if they’ve agreed the fee yet.” 

This persuasion seems to have come from his agent who he nodded to during the interview. His agent comes from the  CAA Base who also manage other top English talents such as James Maddison and Eberechi Eze

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColeChelseaManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd leading race for whizkid Ziro; battling Man City for St Pat's teen Noonan
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
He doesn't fit: How long can Chelsea tolerate €120M Enzo as a permanent reserve?