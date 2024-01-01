Chelsea keen to sell lacklustre defender this summer

Chelsea are said to be prepared to consider offers for defender Ben Chilwell this summer.
The left-back has struggled with injury issues throughout his time at Stamford Bridge.
Chilwell played only 13 Premier League games last term, with boss Enzo Maresca seeking a more reliable player in that position.
According to The Athletic, Chelsea are open to selling Chilwell if a good enough offer arrives.
The problem is that with his injury history, teams would be wary of paying a big sum.
The Mail states that Manchester United are assessing the situation, but may only want a loan deal.