Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo-less Portugal end Norway's unbeaten home run

Haaland pulled from Norway press conference amid Man City case

Tonali makes honest Italy admission after Belgium defeat

Gyokeres admits being at Arsenal is "frustrating" as he speaks on transfer "speculation"

Most read on Flashscore News

'I've lost my peace': Cape Verde's heroic World Cup goalkeeper regrets new-found fame

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Zverev 'super satisfied' to prevail after feeling the pressure ahead of Laver Cup decider

Haaland scores but Portugal end Norway's unbeaten home run without Ronaldo

Chelsea join Premier League rivals in Tyrick Mitchell transfer chase

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell.
Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell.Profimedia

Xabi Alonso and Chelsea are ready to challenge Manchester United and Liverpool in a 2027 transfer race for Tyrick Mitchell.

United are considering a change at left-back - as Luke Shaw is out of contract next summer and could possibly move on from Old Trafford - with Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall still on their radar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is in a similar position over Milos Kerkez at Anfield and that could trigger a move into the January market and again ahead of the 2027/28 campaign.

Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell has emerged as an option due to his consistency for the Eagles since 2020 with 250 Premier League appearances racked up.

The latest from Caught Offside claims Chelsea are now in the running for Mitchell, despite signing Pep Chavarria as a summer replacement for Marc Cucurella, with Alonso unconvinced by his fellow Spaniard.

Palace could make one final contract extension pitch to Mitchell before the end of 2026, but they will push to sell in January if he's unconvinced, as they did with Marc Guehi to Manchester City earlier this year.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTyrick MitchellXabi AlonsoChelseaLiverpoolManchester UnitedCrystal PalaceFootball transfers

Related Articles

Man United and Liverpool clash over Premier League left-back target

Who's Missing: Chelsea's Joao Pedro doubtful, Foden suspended for Man City

Who's Missing: Liverpool hand Gakpo late fitness assessment