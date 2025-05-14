Real Madrid push for Huijsen as Arsenal and Chelsea left waiting

Real Madrid have reportedly increased their efforts to sign Dean Huijsen, while Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are still waiting for their chance.

The La Liga giants are showing more interest in the Spain international, which could ruin the chances of several Premier League clubs that have been watching the centre-back, according to Relevo.

Real Madrid are said to have already made a basic agreement with the player and are now working with Bournemouth to finish the transfer.

The Santiago Bernabeu giants’ chase for Huijsen comes during a serious injury crisis in their defense. At the moment, Raul Asencio is the only fit center-back as Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao are all out with injuries.