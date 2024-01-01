Chelsea in Man Utd talks for Sancho

Tribal Football
Chelsea are said to be holding discussions with Manchester United about Jadon Sancho.

The winger is completely out of favor with manager Erik ten Hag, which led to a loan move to Borussia Dortmund last term.

Even though he is back in the first team squad and training with the group, he does want to leave the club.

Per Sky Sports, United and Chelsea are now talking about a deal that could involve other players.

Sancho may go on loan to Chelsea or the deal may even be a permanent one.

Juventus in Italy are also said to be interested, but are not as keen on signing him permanently.

