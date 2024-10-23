Chelsea hoping to solve Acheampong's contract situation as rival interest grows

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea are seeking a solution in regards to Josh Acheampong's contract situation.

The Premier League club are not happy at how the youngster has refused to sign a new contract.

Per football.london, Acheampong had verbally agreed on a deal, only to go back on his word.

The teenager has 18 months left on his contract but will be frozen out of all the Blues teams for the time being.

Chelsea are hopeful they can change the mind of the 18-year-old and get him to renew his contract.

However, Acheampong has interest in his signature from several top Premier League and European clubs.

