Chelsea defender Disasi: Conference League? It's about going all the way

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi feels they're capable of winning the Europa Conference League this season.

Chelsea meet Panathinaikos in their next tie on Thursday.

Disasi told Chelsea's website: "We haven’t properly discussed or set any objectives so far, but as Chelsea representatives, and just being Chelsea, actually, it’s about going all the way.

"Chelsea is renowned for going all the way in European competitions. Also, we know that if we win it, we would be the first ever club to win the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. That obviously drives us, and it’s clearly our ambition.

"For a club like Chelsea, not playing European football last season was not normal. This season, we have the opportunity to shine on the European stage, and we’ll do everything we can to bring the club back where it belongs."