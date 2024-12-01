Chelsea hopeful of positive breakthrough with Acheampong

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea are growing confident of securing Josh Acheampong to a new contract.

Football.london says Chelsea and Acheampong have come closer to a contract extension.

Positive talks recently took place between both parties about signing a new contract. The 18-year-old's current deal runs until 2026.

Acheampong has not played a competitive game for the Blues since the end of September, as Chelsea informed the right-back in the summer that he would not be used until he signed an extension.

The west Londoners are hoping to avoid a possible free transfer, as heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Paris St. Germain are interested in the England U20 international.

 

