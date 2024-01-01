Sturridge raps Jackson for blowing Chelsea equaliser

Former Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge is not impressed with current frontman Nicolas Jackson.

The ex-England forward, who also starred for Liverpool in the Premier League, was speaking as the Blues lost 2-0 to Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jackson tucked away a great chance and thought he had equalized, but was offside prior to shooting.

At half-time, Sturridge said: “Small margins. It is. It's that IQ as well.

“Sometimes, you know, knowing that, OK, he's going to take a shot, I've got to time my run to be on side for the rebound if by any chance, the goalkeeper spills it.

“And as an attacker, as a centre forward, you know, look, these opportunities are rare.

“Goalkeepers spilling the ball is rare. So when it does happen, you've got to be there on side to take those chances, because it is very difficult to get easy chances in the line as well.

“He's got to to time his run as a center forward. It's important for you to time your run for the rebound so you can be onside to take a chance like that, which in this game, he may not get a chance as good as that.”