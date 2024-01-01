Chelsea hero Leboeuf calls for Mudryk sale

Tribal Football
Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf believes the club has to replace Mykhailo Mudryk this summer.

The Ukraine winger had a miserable Euro 2024 and is already back for pre-season training with his club.

However, World Cup winner Lebouef believes that Mudryk does not have the quality to shine in the Premier League for a team with title aspirations.

He stated, per The Mail: “Mudryk has no value anymore - he's a lost cause and Chelsea won't make any money on him, 

“Mudryk is so raw and he's not getting better under many managers - there's no improvement.”

He added: “Who would want to buy Mudryk? I wouldn't even buy him for £10m at the moment. In fact, I wouldn't even buy him for £1m. Why would you want to spend money on a player who is not in any way productive.

“He's been here 18 months and I know it's been difficult for him given his circumstances at home in Ukraine, but judging from what I've seen, I really worry that Chelsea have signed a dud in Mudryk and they must replace him.

“I was bought for £2m in 1996 and I thought that was a lot! Mudryk was bought for £70m or something - it's insane!”

