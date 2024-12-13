Chelsea hero Cole: I love Marc Guiu!

Chelsea hero Joe Cole admits he's a fan of Marc Guiu.

The summer arrival from Barcelona scored in Chelsea's Europa Conference League win at Astana last night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole said: "Marc Guiu! He must have watched Luis Suarez as a young man in Barcelona. He's got great movement.

When dissecting Guiu's first goal, he said: 'He makes an inside to outside run and this is all about ability and athleticism as he just drives past these centre-half. That is exquisite from a young man. It's a great finish."

At fulltime, Cole also said: "I love Marc Guiu. Like I said, this is exactly the game where he'll give you energy and aggression with his running.

"Just think, this kid is 18, how big and strong he'll be when he's older. I think Chelsea have got a real gem there.

"I think he's a Chelsea player but maybe it's a year down the line. We don't know the path he's going to choose but he's certainly very talented."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play