Chelsea youngster Rak-Sakyi "happy" after winning debut

Chelsea youngster Sam Rak-Sakyi has spoken about his pride at making his first start for the club.

The youngster got to make his bow in the Europa Conference League this week.

He was one of many changes manager Enzo Maresca made to his lineup.

“They were tough conditions but you’ve got to be ready to play,” Rak-Sakyi reflected after a 3-1 win over Astana.

“I’m just happy to have had the opportunity.

“I found out today in the meeting that I was starting, so it was a late one. But I wasn’t too surprised because of the number of players that travelled and because the coach was talking to me before we got here, so I had a feeling.”

