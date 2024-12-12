Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with his kids for win at Astana

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was pleased with their 3-1 Europa Conference League win at Astana.

The Blues won with a youthful line-up as Marc Guiu struck twice, with Renato Veiga also on the scoresheet.

Asked who impressed him afterwards, Maresca said:  "All of them. The ones that started – Tyrique (George), Sam (Rak-Sakyi) and Josh (Acheampong) – they all did very, very well. I'm very happy for them and the ones (who came on) in the second half.

"It was a solid performance. We knew it was quite cold. We tried to adapt quickly. The players did fantastically with the weather conditions and the long journey yesterday.

"Overall, I'm very happy for the players."

