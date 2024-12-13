Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with Guiu performance in victory at Astana

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca praised the manner of his team’s display on Thursday.

The Blues were involved in the Europa Conference League against Astana.

They were able to get a creditable 3-1 away win in the group stages, despite rotating heavily.

“It was a solid performance,” said Maresca post-game.

“We knew it was quite cold and we tried to adapt quickly. The players did fantastically with the weather conditions, the long journey yesterday, and the pitch was not ideal for us. Overall I’m very happy for the players.

“I’m also happy for the young players who helped us win the game. I was impressed by all of them.

“The ones who started, Tyrique (George), Sam (Rak-Sakyi) and Josh (Acheampong) all did very good. So I’m very happy for them and the ones that came on in the second half, I’m pleased.”

He then added: “Marc (Guiu) is doing well. Since we started he has been working hard.

“We have Nicolas Jackson and Christo Nkunku who are doing well, but when he had the chance today Marc played in the right way.”

