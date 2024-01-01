Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest
Man Utd star says emotional farewell to supporters

Chelsea great Terry pays glowing tribute to Shakespeare

Chelsea great Terry pays glowing tribute to Shakespeare
Chelsea great Terry pays glowing tribute to Shakespeare
Chelsea great Terry pays glowing tribute to ShakespeareAction Plus
Chelsea great John Terry has paid tribute to Craig Shakespeare, who passed away on Thursday.

Terry worked with the former Leicester City manager at the Foxes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Crushed is an understatement. 'Shakey' was an incredible coach who was well liked by the players. Everyone loved him.

"He is the best coach I have ever worked with and the funniest man in football. He pranked you constantly and put things in your locker or bag. Everyone loved 'Shakey' because he was honest and hard working.

"It was an honour to experience what it means to be a top coach. Rest in peace, 'Shakey'. Love you. My thoughts go out to Karen and the family at this difficult time."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTerry JohnChelseaLeicesterShakespeare Craig
Related Articles
Former Leicester boss Shakespeare passes away
Maresca confident of positive Chelsea start; lack of experience no concern
Leicester, West Ham eyeing Lens striker Wahi