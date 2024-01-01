Chelsea great Terry pays glowing tribute to Shakespeare

Chelsea great John Terry has paid tribute to Craig Shakespeare, who passed away on Thursday.

Terry worked with the former Leicester City manager at the Foxes.

He said, "Crushed is an understatement. 'Shakey' was an incredible coach who was well liked by the players. Everyone loved him.

"He is the best coach I have ever worked with and the funniest man in football. He pranked you constantly and put things in your locker or bag. Everyone loved 'Shakey' because he was honest and hard working.

"It was an honour to experience what it means to be a top coach. Rest in peace, 'Shakey'. Love you. My thoughts go out to Karen and the family at this difficult time."