Chelsea goalscorer Sancho: We knew how to catch Spurs

Jadon Sancho was proud of his role in Chelsea's victory at Tottenham.

Sancho scored as Chelsea came from 2-0 down to win 4-3 on Sunday night.

He said afterwards: "Going 2-0 down in the first half was not ideal but I knew we'd come back into the game when we got that first goal.

"Going in at halftime, the gaffer was telling us we were in the game. I have so much belief in the players so I knew we'd come out firing.

"They're very aggressive and we knew we'd catch them if we broke the lines and beat the press. The gaffer told us to stay wide and create the one-on-ones.

"I've been working on my shooting a bit more. The staff and the players have been telling me otherwise."

Sancho added, "We've got back-to-back games every week, we need this rotation in the squad. There's one team and then another team. It gets rotated and it works. We've got so many talented players and we push each other. I'm thankful I'm here."