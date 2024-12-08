Merson raps Spurs boss Postecoglou: You're not Celtic facing St Mirren!

Arsenal title winner Paul Merson says Ange Postecoglou was to blame for Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Spurs blew an early 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 on the night.

Afterwards, Merson rapped: "I don't mean to sound disrespectful but I'm watching the game, Spurs are 2-0 up against Chelsea and it's like they are playing against Kilmarnock or St Mirren and he's the Celtic manager and got the best players.

"They haven't got the best players at Tottenham, so they have to change it. You can't go, you have a shot, we have a shot and we can destroy you like they have over the years.

"You've got to be cute and say, 'we're 2-0 up here, let's counterattack."