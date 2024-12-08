Chelsea boss Maresca: Neto, Sancho made difference at Spurs

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca declared themselves ahead of "my expectations" after victory at Tottenham.

Chelsea came from two goals down to win 4-3 on Sunday night.

A jubilant Maresca said afterwards: "The celebration at the end was because I was very happy at the way to come back. Mentally we showed how strong we are. Overall we deserved to win the game.

"On the ball I think, even when we conceded the two goals, we were playing very good. The team was playing very good and then second half, up until he last five minutes we conceded nothing at all and created chances. We deserved to win the game.

"For me, the headline today is for all the team. Especially for the two wingers: Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho. They were fantastic on the ball but also off the ball they sacrificed. Today they were both fantastic."

On teams around them dropping points: "We go game by game and we came here to see how we improve. This is the most important thing.

"For sure, 100 per cent. We are ahead of my expectations, in terms of the way we play on the ball, off the ball and in terms of the results.

"We changed again tonight seven players and will make changes on Thursday and Sunday because they are good and all deserve to play."