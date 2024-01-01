Chelsea, Forest charged by FA for melee

Premier League sides Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association this week.

Both clubs are being accused of not being able to properly control their players.

Advertisement Advertisement

The charges are related to a 1-1 draw between the two teams in the Premier League at the weekend.

"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute," the FA said in a statement.

Forest's Neco Williams had pushed defender Marc Cucurella at one stage of the game.

That resulted in others getting involved, including Levi Colwill of Chelsea and several Forest players.