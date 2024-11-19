Chelsea erect massive video screen at Cobham training HQ

Chelsea may have given some insight into manager Enzo Maresca’s impressive start to life at the club.

The Italian has hit the ground running this season, pushing the team up into a top four spot.

During this international break, Chelsea posted photos of their training pitches from all angles.

One photo appears to show a huge television screen on the training ground for players to view.

Manchester City are said to have a similar setup, which is where Maresca may have gotten the idea.

Clubs use the giant screens, per The Express, to show players tactical videos as they train.

