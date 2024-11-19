Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Lisandro rejects family request to get back to Man Utd and Amorim
Eriksen and several other stars set to leave Man Utd at end of season

Chelsea erect massive video screen at Cobham training HQ

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea erect massive video screen at Cobham training HQ
Chelsea erect massive video screen at Cobham training HQAction Plus
Chelsea may have given some insight into manager Enzo Maresca’s impressive start to life at the club.

The Italian has hit the ground running this season, pushing the team up into a top four spot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During this international break, Chelsea posted photos of their training pitches from all angles.

One photo appears to show a huge television screen on the training ground for players to view.

Manchester City are said to have a similar setup, which is where Maresca may have gotten the idea.

Clubs use the giant screens, per The Express, to show players tactical videos as they train.

 

 

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaresca EnzoChelseaManchester City
Related Articles
Portugal release Neto, Fernandes back to Prem clubs
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace
Nkunku, Maresca & Paris: Do Chelsea encourage an offer or resist?