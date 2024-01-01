Chelsea encourage Jan bids for Chilwell

Chelsea are encouraging January offers for Ben Chilwell.

The England left-back was recalled in midweek for the Carabao Cup win against Barrow after being urged to find himself a new club over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Blues boss Enzo Maresca conceded he had made an error by pushing for Chilwell's sale, however the Mirror says management's stand hasn't changed.

As such, intermediares have been contacted to alert them of Chilwell's availability.

No serious offers were received by Chelsea for the defender over the summer.