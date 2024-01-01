Chelsea desperate to offload five unwanted players before transfer markets close

Only a handful of transfer windows remain open and Chelsea are keeping in contact with clubs who could take a number of players off their hands.

Chelsea are attempting to to end the summer with a net zero transfer spend after selling a number of players in recent weeks.

19-year-old Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr which boosted Chelsea’s budget by £19m whilst they also want to sell the likes of Ben Chilwell, David Datro Fofana, Harvey Vale, Alex Matos and Deivid Washington.

The Saudi window is now shut so the Blues will have to search around for clubs in Turkey, Greece and Belgium as they can still register players.

Chelsea have made around £189m in player sales this summer and are close to balancing the books after spending a whopping £208m on new signings.

It is going to be a hectic next few weeks for Chelsea as manager Enzo Maresca looks to offload his unwanted players either on loan or permenantly.