Chelsea do not plan on losing Nkunku this month as they pursue Man Utd's Garnacho

Chelsea have no plans to allow Christopher Nkunku to leave on loan this month.

The Blues are likely to pursue incoming signings this winter, including Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

They may want to sell Nkunku to facilitate those deals, but they will not countenance loaning him out.

Per London Standard, he is not leaving unless their £65M demands are met.

Bayern Munich are the team showing the most interest in Nkunku at present.

Despite his Premier League struggles, he thrived in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig.

