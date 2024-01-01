Chelsea defender Veiga: I left Sporting CP as they wouldn't play me

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is delighted with his senior Portugal call.

Veiga hopes to earn a first senior cap this coming week.

He said at yesterday's Portugal media conference: "The expectation is to do my best, get the most out of it and enjoy the moment to the fullest. We are focused on what we control and leave everything else.

"I am comfortable in different parts of the pitch. At Chelsea I played on the wing, in the centre, as a more defensive midfielder, also as a more inside midfielder. That's where the coach thinks I should play. I will do it if I am called upon to play.

"I focus on every training session, I try to do my best. I am a young man who lives very much day by day. I try to be better every day and then the consequences of the work come. They can all be used and the decision is up to the manager. We have to do our best to win every game.

"Family? Nelson, Tânia, who is my mother, my brothers, my grandmother. I am lucky to have a lot of support at home, this is very important for every young person, both inside and outside of football. I am very lucky, they help me a lot. I spent my time at Sporting, then I was not chosen at the time and I decided to leave. There is still a long way to go, but I am proud of my journey, knowing that there is still a long way to go to get where I want to be."