Chelsea defender Fofana reveals Marseille talks

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana admits he held talks with Olympique Marseille over the summer.

Fofana concedes he was tempted after speaking with OM sports chief Mehdi Benatia.

"I had a conversation (this summer) that really touched me," Fofana told Free Foot.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't weigh it up. It was from (Mehdi) Benatia, Marseille's sporting director.

"It touched me and I think everyone knows why.

"We'll see one day. I still have a contract until 2029 and we'll see after that. I have never hidden it, (Marseille) is my city, my club, I am an OM supporter. We'll see if I end up being at Marseille in a few years, or if I stay at Chelsea for the rest of my career."