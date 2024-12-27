Chelsea manager Maresca singles out one Ipswich star he is in awe of

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has lavished praise on Ipswich Town star Liam Delap.

The former Manchester City youth product has been one of the bright sparks for the Tractor Boys this term.

Asked about Delap’s development, having worked with him from his time at City, Maresca stated:

"Liam is a fantastic player. Also for his age, we spent one year together. I think in that season, he scored 22 or 24 goals.

“This is a very good striker - as I've said many times, England are quite lucky because they have very good players, very good strikers, and it is working hard off the ball, on the ball he understands the game and he can score goals.

“Because of his age, I think he can be an important player for England."