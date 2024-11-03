Chelsea defender Fofana: Marseille summer offer was tempting
Fofana, now fully fit, has been beset by injury problems for his first two seasons as a Chelsea player.
He told Telefoot: “I had a call that really touched me, and it would be a lie to say that I didn’t consider it. It was Medhi Benatia, sporting director of OM, and it touched me. Everyone knows why… I had a thought, but the goal, at the moment, is to succeed at Chelsea.
“We had a call from Mr Benatia. It’s true that it went 'boom, boom' in my heart because I was coming back from injury and I didn’t know if I was going to be part of the club’s project.
“But I had a discussion with the coach and and he told me that he was counting on me this season. So, I said I was very happy, I was 100 per cent with Chelsea. But after that, it’s true that Marseille are in my heart, so we’ll see..”