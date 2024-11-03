Chelsea defender Fofana: Marseille summer offer was tempting

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana admits he had an offer to leave for Olympique Marseille over the summer.

Fofana, now fully fit, has been beset by injury problems for his first two seasons as a Chelsea player.

He told Telefoot: “I had a call that really touched me, and it would be a lie to say that I didn’t consider it. It was Medhi Benatia, sporting director of OM, and it touched me. Everyone knows why… I had a thought, but the goal, at the moment, is to succeed at Chelsea.

“We had a call from Mr Benatia. It’s true that it went 'boom, boom' in my heart because I was coming back from injury and I didn’t know if I was going to be part of the club’s project.

“But I had a discussion with the coach and and he told me that he was counting on me this season. So, I said I was very happy, I was 100 per cent with Chelsea. But after that, it’s true that Marseille are in my heart, so we’ll see..”