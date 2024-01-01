Chelsea defender Fofana delighted being back in action: Inter Milan a good test

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana was happy to feature in yesterday's preseason friendly against Inter Milan.

Marcus Thuram had Inter ahead before a late Chelsea equaliser was struck by Lesley Ugochukwu.

Afterwards, Fofana told the club's website: "It was a difficult match against Inter, they were finalists in the Champions League two years ago and they form a great team, we knew it. We played well.

"We conceded a goal and things got complicated, but we reacted. It was a good test and with the coach we tried to fix things on the run."

The Frenchman also spoke about his return from long-term injury: "I'm happy to be back playing after a long time.

"It was difficult not playing for such a long period. Football is my life and not playing for a lot of time makes everything difficult. I played 70 minutes, it's a long time after a long time away, but I hope to continue in this way."