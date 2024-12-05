Chelsea defender Disasi: Southampton tougher than scoreline suggests

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi admits their 5-1 win at Southampton was tougher than the scoreline suggests.

Saints were down to 10-men midway through the first-half after Jack Stephens was sent off.

Disasi told the club's website: "It was a tough game.

"Even if they are low in the league, they have a lot of quality with the ball. They build up very well. We were expecting that.

"It was important for us to start strong, which we did with the first goal. Even if they scored, we kept the game in control, and in the end it was a good result for us.

"We continue our run and we just have to keep focused on us and our game. We can do things better, but game after game we are seeing improvement from the team."

Disasi scored on the night - his first in the league this season. He added, "It’s something we work a lot on.

"We know if we put the ball on the first post, they leave a lot of space, so Enzo put a great ball in and I just had to finish."

