Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini on facing Sant Andreu in Copa: We must improve everywhere
Arteta set reach Arsenal landmark against Man Utd
Arsenal boss Arteta: We don't need Amorim revenge
Man Utd prepared to lose Bayindir

Southampton defender Bree: Chelsea scoreline unfair

Ansser Sadiq
Southampton defender Bree: Chelsea scoreline unfair
Southampton defender Bree: Chelsea scoreline unfairAction Plus
Southampton defender  James Bree felt that losing 5-1 to Chelsea was not a reflection of the game.

The Saints gave it a good go in the opening half hour of the contest, before the Blues took over.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A red card changed the game, with Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho all scoring for Chelsea.

Post-game, Bree said: "It was a strange game, obviously, we conceded five goals. That's a problem. It's a weird one because I want to come here and say at times we played some really good football.

"(At times) we cut through them and caused some problems but I think when they got the third goal, and we were down to 10 men, I think it was always going to be an uphill battle.

"We tried hanging in there and making a game of it. If we put away a couple of the chances we had, maybe it could have been a different game.

"I think 5-1 at the end of the day probably flatters them a little bit."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueBree JamesChelseaSouthampton
Related Articles
Southampton boss Martin accepts home jeers after Chelsea hammering
Chelsea boss Maresca explains Madueke selection approach after victory at Southampton
Maresca declares "Chelsea are back" after victory at Southampton