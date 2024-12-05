Chelsea boss Maresca happy with five goals at Southampton: It could've been more

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca praised his players for the way they dealt with their away clash against Southampton.

The St. Mary’s Stadium was rocking, particularly in the early parts of the game.

However, the Blues handled the first 15 minutes, which saw a flurry of home attacks.

“I’m very happy with the five goals we scored,” said Maresca after a 5-1 away win.

“I’m not happy with the first 15 to 20 minutes where we struggled. We struggled because we prepared the game to play man to man (out of possession), and we were not pressing man to man in the first 15 to 20 minutes.

“If you don’t go man to man against this team, you struggle to recover the ball.

“After then, we adjusted that and the game was much better. It completely changed.

“It was a good game from all of them. Sometimes you have to adapt when you play 10 players, you can slow the game and keep the ball, but we created so many chances. We could have scored more, but five goals is enough.”

