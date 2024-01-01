Shakhtar chief Palkin in fresh dig at Chelsea over Mudryk management

One Shakhtar Donetsk chief has claimed Chelsea are not sure how to use Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukraine winger has not been very impressive during his time in the Premier League, since joining Chelsea in January 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

The big-money £88 million signing has been relegated to a bench warmer by coach Enzo Maresca this term.

Shakhtar Donetsk chief general director Sergiy Palkin stated this week to GOAL: “You don't need a Ferrari if you don't know how to drive it.

“A normal car will do. If you buy a Ferrari, you should think about how to handle it. That's my opinion on Mudryk at Chelsea.

“I am sure that he will show his qualities when he gets the chance.

“He is an absolute difference maker, which can also be seen in his appearances for the Ukrainian national team. There are very few players in this category.”