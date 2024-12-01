Chelsea defender Colwill: I couldn't be happier; I've always been a leader

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill says he couldn't be happier about his progress this season.

The youngster has won praise from manager Enzo Maresca over his leadership so far this term.

Ahead of today's clash with Aston Villa, Colwill told Chelsea's website: "There’s nothing more I can ask for; I’m really enjoying things.

"The gaffer has given me that trust to play my best football on the pitch and I have no excuses now.

"Playing with Wes (Fofana) has been great, as has playing with Benoit (Badiashile) like I did against Leicester in the last Premier League game and then having players like (Marc) Cucurella and Reece (James) around you is amazing because they are all top, top players and people I can learn from.

"I like to be put in a position where I can play my best football, help the team and show everyone what I can do. The gaffer has allowed me that opportunity and I just hope it carries on. I’m enjoying my football at the moment and really looking forward to Sunday’s game.

"It’s nice to hear the manager sees me as a leader but to be honest, I think I’ve always had leadership qualities in me and I did captain the side on a few occasions last season.

"The guys know that I’m really growing as a player and as a person around the team and I’m always striving to help the side. I think the players can see that and hopefully I can continue to be seen as a leader in the team.

"The manager has been brilliant. He’s come in, he’s instilled a lot of confidence into the group and you can see that from how he’s set us up.

"We are going into games full of confidence and expecting to dominate possession and you can see that. We are creating a lot of chances, taking the game to the opponents and I think teams are looking at us as a threat.

"We are playing good football and trying to win each game and that will be the same mentality for Sunday.

"There’s no denying Villa will be a tough test for us this weekend but we’re looking at it as a good opportunity to put on a show for the fans and record a good win."

