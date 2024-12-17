Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Maresca pushes us every day

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo says the players are enjoying the management of Enzo Maresca.

Adarabioyo says victory over Brentford was credit to the spirit and standards demanded by their manager.

"We focus every single day in training and hope the results come with that," he told chelseafc.com. "We take each game as it comes. The manager is pushing us every single day to make sure we are doing the right things and preparing for each game.

"We’ve got top players. When everyone puts in a shift – and against Brentford, we put in an amazing shift off the ball – it’s always good to see.

"Our next focus now is Shamrock Rovers."

