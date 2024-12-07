Chelsea boss Maresca: We pour hours of work into each player here

Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he and his staff pour hours of work into each member of the Blues squad.

Chelsea sit second ahead of Sunday's London derby against Tottenham.

Maresca said: "I spend hours and hours understanding how I can help the players. We do extra sessions. We review the games. I have 4-5 assistants upstairs who spend time identifying the details, which positions, how to control the ball; with the right or left foot, playing with the right/left foot."

Maresca also spoke of Enzo Fernandez's improving form: "Enzo Fernandez is improving a lot in terms of understanding the game and his position. He is now coming into the box. This is what we need from attacking players.

"He has many things he can do better, as does the whole team. He is on the right path, absolutely."

