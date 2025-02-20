Chelsea co-owner Boehly to speak at Football Summit

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is set to make a rare public appearance at the Business of Football Summit in London on February 27.

The American billionaire will take part in a 25-minute interview with the Financial Times.

He will speak with finance and markets editor Arash Massoudi, though his camp has remained tight-lipped on the topics he will address.

Key issues that could come up include Chelsea’s recruitment strategy, his partnership with Clearlake Capital, the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge, and the appointment of Enzo Maresca as head coach.

Boehly may also share his views on the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, which have put financial pressure on several clubs, including Chelsea.