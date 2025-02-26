Chelsea watching Ramsdale situation at Southampton

Aaron Ramsdale could make a surprise switch to Chelsea this summer, thanks to a relegation release clause in his contract.

The England goalkeeper joined Southampton last summer in a deal worth up to £25m, but his first season with the Saints has been far from ideal.

With just nine points accumulated, Southampton are staring at an immediate return to the Championship.

Ramsdale has conceded 42 goals in 19 Premier League games and has managed only two clean sheets, having also missed time due to injury.

Despite being under contract until 2028, talkSPORT reports that his deal includes a clause allowing him to leave if Southampton go down.

Chelsea are monitoring the situation, with Ramsdale potentially available for a cut-price fee should relegation be confirmed.