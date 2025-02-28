Chelsea co-owner Boehly calm amid fans protests: Par for course

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has dismissed fans protests, calling them “par for the course.”

As the public face of the consortium controlling the Blues, Boehly has overseen over £1 billion in transfers.

Despite the heavy spending, Chelsea have yet to secure major silverware, with Enzo Maresca now the sixth manager since 2022.

“I just think it is par for the course,” Boehly said at the Financial Times’s Business of Football Summit.

“The sooner you learn you are not going to keep all the people happy all the time, the freedom shows up.

“We are just trying to execute a plan and recognise things aren’t linear, and we are trending in the right direction. The trend is moving in the right direction and that’s the thing that really matters.

“In June, it will be three years in charge. That’s not a lot of time, especially when you get to 50, 60 or 70 years old in life. It’s a whirlwind of activity and steep learning curve, but I think that’s also a good thing.”