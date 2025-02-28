Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that
Rice in angry exchange with Gabriel at end of Arsenal draw

Chelsea co-owner Boehly calm amid fans protests: Par for course

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea co-owner Boehly calm amid fans protests: Par for course
Chelsea co-owner Boehly calm amid fans protests: Par for courseAction Plus
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has dismissed fans protests, calling them “par for the course.”

As the public face of the consortium controlling the Blues, Boehly has overseen over £1 billion in transfers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite the heavy spending, Chelsea have yet to secure major silverware, with Enzo Maresca now the sixth manager since 2022.

“I just think it is par for the course,” Boehly said at the Financial Times’s Business of Football Summit. 

“The sooner you learn you are not going to keep all the people happy all the time, the freedom shows up.

“We are just trying to execute a plan and recognise things aren’t linear, and we are trending in the right direction. The trend is moving in the right direction and that’s the thing that really matters.

“In June, it will be three years in charge. That’s not a lot of time, especially when you get to 50, 60 or 70 years old in life. It’s a whirlwind of activity and steep learning curve, but I think that’s also a good thing.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelsea
Related Articles
Former Chelsea and Man Utd CEO Kenyon: Abramovich was an unbelievably good owner
Foster praises Emery for his handling of Rashford at Villa after Man Utd move
Chelsea boss Maresca fires Jorgensen message to groaning fans