Chelsea circulating raft of senior players across Europe for sale

Chelsea are seeking buyers for a raft of senior players this summer.

The Sun says after another massive outlay, Chelsea need to sell.

Senior players Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ben Chilwell are all being made available.

Armando Broja, Cesare Casadei and David Datro Fofana are also up for sale.

And goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is another who be could leaving before the market shuts.