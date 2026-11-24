Chelsea are not considering a move to replace Xabi Alonso before the end of 2026.

The Blues opted to bring in the Spaniard over the summer following January exit from Real Madrid after just six months in charge.

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Chelsea ended the 2025/26 Premier League campaign in 10th, with no European qualification, and Alonso has already exited the EFL Cup this season.

That means his full focus is on league matters until the start of 2027 and he will be given the space to do that at Stamford Bridge as per Telegraph Sport.

Alonso has only won five of his 11 top-flight clashes, on the back of a big spending summer, and they now lost back-to-back after defeats to Sunderland and Leeds United.

The situation could be revised in January, as Alonso faces Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa next month, but his place is currently safe.