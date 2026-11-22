Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has spoken on the Leeds defeat as Joao Pedro confronted Cole Palmer.

Following the 4-1 home defeat to Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, Palmer was seen in a tense exchange with Joao Pedro.

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As per reports, Blues coach Willie Isa and Pedro tried to get Palmer to applaud the supporters who stayed to the end, but he made a beeline for the tunnel instead.

Footage showed Palmer covering his mouth with his hand while talking to Pedro. Pedro put his hands on Palmer's shoulders and shrugged, and Palmer walked away looking frustrated.

Asked about the incident after the game, Alonso revealed he understands some players are on edge as the side continues their dire run of form.

“We were disappointed, the fans were disappointed. We understand their frustration because expectations are high, and we feel sorry for them. We are in a fragile moment, but we need to work together and stick together. There is still a long way to go.”

Chelsea have won just one of their last five, and the result put Leeds above them in the table. Alonso's side have now suffered back-to-back Premier League losses following their 1-0 reverse at Sunderland prior to the international break.

Alonso will be desperate to have Moises Caicedo available for Friday's trip to Nottingham Forest ahead of a demanding December schedule which includes clashes with Crystal Palace and Liverpool.