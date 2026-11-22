Lavia says Leeds defeat "feels like the end of the world" but says Chelsea cannot panic

Romeo Lavia has told his side not to panic after Chelsea's defeat to Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds came from behind to thrash Chelsea 4-1 and secure their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999, in what was another poor performance from the Blues.

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This was Chelsea's third Premier League defeat in their last four matches, which only piles more pressure on manager Xabi Alonso.

The West London club have dropped to 8th in the Premier League table as their chances of grabbing Champions League football for next season.

Lavia spoke to the club website after the result and admitted that his side cannot panic as the continue to crumble under Alonso.

"Everyone is very angry and disappointed. At home, this is never the way you want to finish a game. We let them back in the game when we shouldn’t have. This is something we will analyse and get better at.

"When we won games, when we lost games, we always said that no matter what, it’s a process.

"With these types of results, it feels like the end of the world, but we are not going to ring the bell now to say it’s a panic moment. Not at all. We are very confident as a team. We know where we want to get to.

"This hurts, it needs to hurt so it provokes a reaction from the team, and this is definitely going to help us for the next game on Friday."

Chelsea face Nottingham Forest on Friday and a loss could see them drop as low as 12th depending on results elsewhere. The club's problems appear to extend beyond the manager, which does not bode well for Alonso as he, like several managers before him, tries to do everything they can to turn the side around.