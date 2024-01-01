Chelsea chief executive Jurasek leaves club after just two years

Chelsea chief executive Chris Jurasek is already out at the club less than two years after joining.

The executive has seen his tenure end after only 15 months at Stamford Bridge.

The club have confirmed that Jason Gannon is taking the post from Jurasek, who had been a Clearlake Capital appointment.

"I am honored to assume this elevated position within a club so rich in history and well-renowned across the globe," said Gannon.

"I have developed relationships with many supporters over the past year since joining Chelsea, and it is an enormous privilege to be here."