Chelsea chairman Boehly opens up on leaving Stamford Bridge: We have to think long term

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has revealed that the club are looking at whether to stay or leave Stamford Bridge as long-term plans begin.

Boehly says he is aligned with majority owners Clearlake Capital over Chelsea's long-term strategy but long-term stadium plans could cause some disruption and see them part ways. A possible dispute over whether to leave Stamford Bridge or redevelop the iconic stadium will be a huge issue in the coming years much like Manchester United’s Old Trafford plans.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to Bloomberg at a conference in Hong Kong, Boehly opened up on the plans which he said will be a tricky situation.

“We have a big stadium development opportunity that we have to flesh out. And that’s going to be where we’re either aligned or we ultimately decide to go different ways.

“What’s been written and talked about is much more drama than what’s actually happening. The status quo is something that’s just fine. We’ve learned from each other and we’re really going to be able to work it out any which way.”

The Blues have more than £1BN spent in the transfer market in recent years as the owners make it clear that money is no object when it comes to improving the squad. Boehly spoke more about the improvements under his reign and what he is trying to build.

“If you look at the evolution of the team, we’ve been aligned on what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to build. It’s a team that’s young, it’s a team that’s got long contracts. All these things were new. In order to do all these things we’ve done, it’s because we’re aligned. There’s core stability and we’re executing on a plan that ultimately will have Chelsea where it belongs. We’re sitting in the top four of the table.”