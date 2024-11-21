Chelsea captain James set to miss Leicester clash with hamstring injury

Chelsea's captain Reece James has picked up an hamstring injury which leaves him out of contention for the Leicester City clash this weekend.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the latest setback for the England international in his latest press conference as the defender is plagued once more with injuries.

"We have, for sure, just one injured player and that is Reece. Unfortunately, he felt something small and we do not want to take a risk with him at the weekend," Maresca said on Thursday.

James has been restricted to just 18 starts for Chelsea since December 2022 with many frustrated with the 24-year-old who also missed the 2022 World Cup because of a knee injury before undergoing surgery.

The defender has made only three starts this season and could be out for some time as he recovers once more from one of many injuries that has pushed his progress as a once world class fullback further back.

